Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 314.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126,105 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 393.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 126,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100,901 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 129,158 shares during the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Co-Diagnostics, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, known for its proprietary CoPrimer™ technology. Founded in 2016, the company focuses on the design, development and distribution of molecular diagnostic test kits for the detection of infectious diseases, genetic mutations and other health-relevant biomarkers. Its core platform leverages patented cooperative primers, which are engineered to enhance specificity, sensitivity and cost-effectiveness compared to conventional PCR-based assays.
Through its in-house manufacturing and global supply chain partnerships, Co-Diagnostics produces a range of real-time polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) kits, reagents and customized assay development services.
