First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Shares Up 1.7% – Still a Buy?

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.4541. 1,836,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 2,314,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4467.

Several equities analysts have commented on FFMGF shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of First Mining Gold in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Mining Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Mining Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30.

First Mining Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing a diversified portfolio of gold projects in Canada. The company aims to unlock shareholder value through the exploration and development of several high-potential assets, with an emphasis on de-risked deposits that have undergone extensive previous work. First Mining Gold trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol FFMGF and maintains its corporate office in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The company’s flagship project is the Springpole gold deposit in Ontario, which boasts substantial resources and infrastructure potential.

