Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Trading Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €33.50 and last traded at €33.34. 110,330 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €33.20.

Befesa Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.11.

About Befesa

Befesa SA offers environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles crude steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; sells waelz oxide to zinc smelters; and treats crude steel dust. The Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segment recycles salt slags; spent pot linings, a hazardous residue generated by primary aluminium producers; and recovers and sells salt, aluminium concentrate, and aluminium oxides.

Further Reading

