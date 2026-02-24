JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Trading Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.98 and last traded at $55.98. Approximately 863 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.42.
JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.95.
JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF
JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (JDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap equities with higher dividend yields, weighted for greater exposure to sectors with high risk-adjusted dividend yields. JDIV was launched on Sep 25, 2024 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.