JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Trading Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.98 and last traded at $55.98. Approximately 863 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.42.

JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.95.

JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF

JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF ( NYSEARCA:JDIV Free Report ) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 14.05% of JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (JDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap equities with higher dividend yields, weighted for greater exposure to sectors with high risk-adjusted dividend yields. JDIV was launched on Sep 25, 2024 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

