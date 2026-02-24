Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.55 and last traded at $28.62. Approximately 7,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 23,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.41.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2031 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.
