Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.55 and last traded at $28.62. Approximately 7,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 23,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2031 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 2,738.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. raised its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 144.6% during the second quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

