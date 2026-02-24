Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Shares Up 2.4% – Still a Buy?

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 104,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 138,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Salazar Resources Trading Up 2.4%

The company has a market capitalization of C$52.26 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 7.36.

Salazar Resources Company Profile

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions located in Ecuador. The company also holds interests in the Pijilí project that consists of five concessions covering an area of 3,254 hectares located in Azuay, Ecuador; the Macara project which includes Macara Mina concession covering an area of 288 hectares, and Bonanza mining concession which covers an area of 1,519 hectares; two concessions in the Rumiñahui project; a single concession covering 229 hectares in the Los Osos Project; and a single concession covering an area of 2,350 hectares in the Santiago Project.

