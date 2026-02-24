Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) Shares Down 1% – What’s Next?

Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.03 and last traded at $35.16. 22,129 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 19,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.51.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $69.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI Norway ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,388,000. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the third quarter worth $1,110,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 16,217 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X MSCI Norway ETF

The Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. NORW was launched on Nov 9, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

