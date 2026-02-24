Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 360 and last traded at GBX 353.41. Approximately 67,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 69,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 353.22.

Mpac Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 338.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 325.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53. The company has a market cap of £106.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Simon Kesterton acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 374 per share, with a total value of £10,098. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mpac Group Company Profile

Mpac (AIM: MPAC) is a global leader in engineering and technology, designing, precision engineering, manufacturing, and supporting high-speed packaging equipment and solutions.

Mpac serves 80 countries across four key regions around the world including the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The Company operates in the attractive growth markets of Food & Beverage, and Healthcare. These targeted markets boast significant growth opportunities.

Through its six core product lines – BCA, Lambert, Langen, Switchback, CSi and SIGA Vision – the Company provides Original Equipment and Services for automated high-speed packaging, from assembly of products through to case packing and palletising.

