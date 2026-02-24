Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.86 and last traded at $21.91. 396,242 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 226,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Stock Down 1.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teucrium Wheat Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEAT. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $14,303,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. Teucrium Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,577,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 145.5% in the third quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 44,656 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 259.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

