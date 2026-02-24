CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Trading Down 5.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Free Report) were down 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 285,647 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 141,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

CHAR Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$32.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09 and a beta of -0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,068.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

CHAR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated charcoal; CleanFyre, a solid biofuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials. The company also provides custom equipment for industrial water treatment; and services in environmental compliance, environmental management, site investigation and remediation; and engineering and resource efficiency services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CHAR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHAR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.