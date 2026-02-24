Erste Group Bank Issues Positive Outlook for Amgen Earnings

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a report released on Wednesday, February 18th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $22.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $22.28. Erste Group Bank has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $20.62 per share.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amgen from $403.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amgen from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.76.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $379.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Amgen has a 1 year low of $261.43 and a 1 year high of $385.12.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 27,765.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,700,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,870,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $2,164,162,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Amgen by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,097,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,560,249,000 after buying an additional 4,302,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,591,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,012,872,000 after buying an additional 1,287,310 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,303,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,665,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,779 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.84%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

