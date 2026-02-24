BARK (NYSE:BARK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BARK (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of BARK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $1.50 price target on BARK in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $1.50 price objective on BARK in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BARK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

BARK Price Performance

Shares of BARK stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. BARK has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.89.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. BARK had a negative return on equity of 25.73% and a negative net margin of 7.65%.The firm had revenue of $98.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BARK will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BARK

In related news, Director Jim Mcginty sold 60,000 shares of BARK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 439,384 shares in the company, valued at $276,811.92. The trade was a 12.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henrik Werdelin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,890,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,078,750.25. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BARK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BARK in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in BARK by 100.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in BARK in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BARK during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BARK by 195.5% during the second quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 47,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

BARK Company Profile

BARK is a consumer products and services company focused on the canine market, offering a suite of subscription-based and direct?to?consumer offerings designed to meet the everyday needs of dogs and their owners. The company’s core business revolves around carefully curated boxes of toys, treats and chews, which are delivered monthly to subscribers through its flagship BarkBox service. Over time, BARK has expanded its reach beyond subscription, tapping into e-commerce and wholesale channels to broaden its customer base.

In addition to BarkBox, the company operates BarkShop, an online storefront that allows customers to purchase toys, grooming supplies and nutrition products on an a la carte basis.

