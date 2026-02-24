Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $104.67. The company has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.97.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 3,922.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

