SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Stock Price Down 3.6% – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.04 and last traded at $100.29. 23,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 63,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.04.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Get SPDR S&P Transportation ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.