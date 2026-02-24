Jonestown Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:JNES) Shares Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co. (OTCMKTS:JNES – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.75 and last traded at $34.75. 907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

Jonestown Bank & Trust Stock Up 0.4%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average of $31.54.

Jonestown Bank & Trust Company Profile

Founded in 1958, Jonestown Bank & Trust Company is a Pennsylvania-chartered community bank headquartered in Jonestown, Pennsylvania. The bank operates a network of branch offices throughout Lebanon County and adjacent communities, focusing on delivering personalized financial solutions to individuals and businesses in its service area.

Jonestown Bank & Trust offers a comprehensive suite of personal banking products, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, as well as digital banking services.

