Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.08 and last traded at $43.38. 49,257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 72,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised Fast Retailing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fast Retailing presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Fast Retailing alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FRCOY

Fast Retailing Price Performance

Fast Retailing Company Profile

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.96.

(Get Free Report)

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd. is a Japanese retail holding company best known as the parent of Uniqlo, one of the world’s leading casual apparel brands. Headquartered in Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan, Fast Retailing focuses on the design, manufacture and global distribution of everyday wear for men, women and children. Its core business centers on accessible, high-quality basics that blend functionality with minimalist styling, underpinned by proprietary fabric technologies such as HEATTECH and AIRism.

The company traces its roots to a men’s clothing shop founded by Tadashi Yanai’s family in 1963.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.