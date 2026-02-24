EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Trading 6.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.2102 and last traded at $0.2102. 20,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 9,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.1981.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

EnQuest plc is an independent oil and gas production company with core operations in the UK North Sea and Malaysia. The company focuses on the exploration, development and production of both onshore and offshore hydrocarbon reserves. In the UK, EnQuest’s portfolio includes a range of mature and brownfield assets such as the Magnus, Thistle, Thistle Alpha North and Kraken fields, where it applies enhanced recovery techniques to extend field life and optimise production. In Malaysia, EnQuest operates through its subsidiary, managing assets such as the North Sabah fields under production sharing contracts.

Founded in 2010 through the consolidation of Petrofac’s North Sea assets, EnQuest has grown through a combination of strategic acquisitions and in-house development projects.

