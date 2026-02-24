Cleantek Industries (OTCMKTS:GLKFF) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Cleantek Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLKFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.5952 and last traded at $0.5952. 93,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 31,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Cleantek Industries Stock Down 0.8%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31.

About Cleantek Industries

Cleantek Industries Inc manufactures and markets technology-based equipment in Western Canada and the United States. The company offers lighting solutions, such as Halo, a crown-mounted lighting system; SolarHybrid.Li light tower, an off-grid system; SolarHybrid light towers; Stadium Lighting, a LED tower lighting product; and Dualtek, a dual engine light tower; dehydration solutions, including ZeroE, a dehydration technology for the treatment and vaporization of produced water at the point of collection; and DZeroE and CleanSteam, a wastewater dehydration system; and Securetek, a site security and surveillance products.

