KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Trading Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.15 and last traded at $32.28. Approximately 25,855,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 26,981,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.25.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

