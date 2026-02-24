EnWave (CVE:ENW) Trading Down 3% – Here’s Why

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 5,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 50,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

EnWave Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.99 million, a P/E ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 1.10.

EnWave Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through EnWave and NutraDried segments. It also offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) platforms, such as nutraREV for dehydration of fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, meats, and seafood; and quantaREV designed for low-temperature dehydration of solid, liquid, and granular or encapsulated food or cannabis products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.