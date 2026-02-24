theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Trading Up 13.6% – Here’s Why

theglobe.com Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report) shares were up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25. 55,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 52,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

theglobe.com Trading Up 13.6%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34.

Get theglobe.com alerts:

theglobe.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TheGlobe.com, Inc, traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol TGLO, is best known as an early pioneer in web-based social networking and community engagement. Founded in 1995 by Todd Krizelman and Stephan Paternot, the company launched one of the internet’s first platforms allowing users to create personalized profiles, join themed chat rooms, and share user-generated content in real time. At its peak in the late 1990s, TheGlobe.com attracted millions of registered members worldwide to its interactive forums and multimedia offerings.

In November 1998, TheGlobe.com garnered widespread attention with an initial public offering that produced one of the largest first-day gains in U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for theglobe.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for theglobe.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.