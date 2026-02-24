Helix Technologies (OTCMKTS:HLIX) Shares Up 9.1% – Here’s Why

Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.84. 284,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 541,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Helix Technologies Stock Up 9.1%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84.

Helix Technologies Company Profile

Helix Technologies, Inc is a specialty equipment manufacturer headquartered in Buffalo, New York, focused on ultraviolet (UV) and infrared (IR) curing solutions for industrial printing, coating and adhesive applications. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of curing systems that enable rapid drying and curing of inks, coatings and adhesives in high-speed production environments. Its product portfolio includes UV lamps, LED curing modules, IR emitters and complete conveyorized curing lines tailored to the converting, packaging, label, folding-carton and textile markets.

In addition to equipment sales, Helix Technologies offers turnkey system integration, field service, preventive maintenance and technical support to help customers optimize throughput and reduce downtime.

