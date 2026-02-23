Lumexa Imaging (NASDAQ:LMRI) Shares Up 6.7% – Should You Buy?

Lumexa Imaging Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMRI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.03 and last traded at $15.53. 239,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 631,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

Separately, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Lumexa Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumexa Imaging presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMRI. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumexa Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Lumexa Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $1,264,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumexa Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $1,188,000. Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumexa Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $925,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumexa Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at $670,000.

We are one of the largest national providers of diagnostic imaging services(1). Our platform is integrated, scalable and has a proven track record of creating value for our stakeholders. As of September 30, 2025, we and our affiliates operated the second largest(1) outpatient imaging center footprint in the United States. It spans 184 centers(2)across 13 states and includes eight joint venture partnerships with health systems. Our centers are in attractive metropolitan statistical areas (“MSAs”).

