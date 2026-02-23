Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Atlas Energy Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $249.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.52 million.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:AESI traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.09. 2,463,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.18 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $21.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AESI shares. Zacks Research raised Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $11.00 to $10.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atlas Energy Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, insider Gregory M. Shepard sold 130,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,557,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,421,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,906,095.80. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AESI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE: AESI) is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

