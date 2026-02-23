SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 4.2% After Insider Selling

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $17.58 and last traded at $18.22. 82,506,051 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 59,461,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

Specifically, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $184,076.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 293,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,590.75. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.34.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,003,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,937,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,055,000 after buying an additional 1,637,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,642,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,395,000 after buying an additional 1,951,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,323,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,258 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

