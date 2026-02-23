Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Down 8.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) dropped 8.8% on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $280.00 to $225.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Snowflake traded as low as $155.38 and last traded at $157.2410. Approximately 11,093,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,055,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.50.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNOW. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore raised their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

In other news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.44, for a total transaction of $2,601,412.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 218,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,060,328.80. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total value of $1,970,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 461,351 shares in the company, valued at $90,927,668.59. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 713,681 shares of company stock worth $148,264,518. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Product/engineering: Snowflake expanded Cortex Code CLI to support any data source (starts with dbt and Apache Airflow), making AI coding assistance available in developers’ preferred environments — a commercial and developer-engagement positive. Snowflake Cortex Code Expands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $1,706,000. Copos Capital S.a r.l. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,646,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 30.76%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

