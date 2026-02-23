William Hayes Sells 4,173 Shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) Director William Hayes sold 4,173 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,213.11. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,162.03. The trade was a 40.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Royal Gold Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $288.25. 322,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,592. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.95 and a 12-month high of $306.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.12.
Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.76). Royal Gold had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $360.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,594,000 after buying an additional 443,942 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in Royal Gold by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.
Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.
The company’s portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.
