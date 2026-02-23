William Hayes Sells 4,173 Shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) Director William Hayes sold 4,173 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,213.11. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,162.03. The trade was a 40.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $288.25. 322,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,592. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.95 and a 12-month high of $306.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.76). Royal Gold had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $360.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $264.00 target price on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Royal Gold from $261.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,594,000 after buying an additional 443,942 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in Royal Gold by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company’s portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

