Critical Analysis: Generation Next Franchise Brands (OTCMKTS:VEND) versus Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Generation Next Franchise Brands (OTCMKTS:VEND) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Gambling.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Generation Next Franchise Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Next Franchise Brands and Gambling.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Next Franchise Brands N/A N/A N/A Gambling.com Group 1.23% 37.78% 18.71%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Next Franchise Brands 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gambling.com Group 1 3 5 1 2.60

This is a summary of recent ratings for Generation Next Franchise Brands and Gambling.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Gambling.com Group has a consensus price target of $10.44, indicating a potential upside of 151.81%. Given Gambling.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than Generation Next Franchise Brands.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Generation Next Franchise Brands and Gambling.com Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Next Franchise Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gambling.com Group $127.18 million 1.16 $30.68 million $0.05 82.90

Gambling.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Next Franchise Brands.

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats Generation Next Franchise Brands on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Next Franchise Brands

Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. engages in the development and operation of retail platforms and related technology through franchise, licensing, wholesale, and corporate-owned business models. It operates through the following segments: Reis & Irvy’s; Print Mates, Inc.; and 19 Degrees, Inc. The Reis & Irvy’s, Inc. segment represents the sale of frozen yogurt and ice cream robots, franchise fees, royalties, location fees, and product rebates. The Print Mates, Inc. offers instant printing of photographs from touchscreen kiosks. The 19 Degrees, Inc. acts as a management company for 19 Degrees Corporate Service, LLC. The company was founded by Nicholas Yates on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

