Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 7,324 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $27,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $80.09 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $80.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2972 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.