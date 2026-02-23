Private Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 50.0% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 6,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 12,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.7%

Microchip Technology stock opened at $77.73 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -627.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Insider Activity

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 98,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $7,959,467.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,922,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,242,795.45. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $216,273.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,184.71. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,615 shares of company stock worth $9,641,654. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

