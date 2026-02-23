Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 57,356 SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 840.3% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $105,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 17,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,298.88. This trade represents a 41.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 94,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,913,709.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 588,849 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,523.19. This trade represents a 13.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 214,753 shares of company stock worth $5,045,087 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies News Summary

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SOFI. Citizens Jmp raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $24.50 price objective on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.34.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $19.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.18. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 2.13.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

