MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 686,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,920 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 6.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $44,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 72.1% during the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $72.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.48. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $72.56. The firm has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.
