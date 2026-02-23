MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 686,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,920 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 6.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $44,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 72.1% during the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $72.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.48. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $72.56. The firm has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.