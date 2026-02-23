Private Advisory Group LLC Buys 3,799 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $204.09 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.61 and a 200-day moving average of $191.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.