Peapod Lane Capital LLC Takes $840,000 Position in FB Bancorp, Inc. $FBLA

Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 69,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBLA. M3F Inc. increased its position in FB Bancorp by 2,610.9% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 313,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 302,157 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of FB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $514,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in FB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $341,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded FB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FB Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

FB Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FBLA opened at $13.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.47 and a beta of 0.11.

FB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter. FB Bancorp had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%.

FB Bancorp Company Profile

FB Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company for Fidelity Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides deposit accounts, mortgages, home equity and consumer loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, investments and other financial services. FB Bancorp Inc is based in New Orleans.

