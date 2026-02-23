O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000. AeroVironment comprises approximately 0.5% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter worth $31,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of AVAV opened at $264.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.70, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.91. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.25 and a twelve month high of $417.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.43). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.The firm had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.7% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.550 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AeroVironment from $486.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $259.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.60, for a total value of $367,232.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,847.60. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Page sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.62, for a total value of $377,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,258,997.62. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,339 shares of company stock worth $1,353,910. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting AeroVironment

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bull case: a Seeking Alpha deep dive highlights the BlueHalo acquisition, the firm’s LOCUST directed?energy progress, a $1.1B funded / $3B unfunded backlog and ~93% 2026 revenue visibility — analysts there model a fair value near $290, supporting upside vs. recent prices. Article Title

Bull case: a Seeking Alpha deep dive highlights the BlueHalo acquisition, the firm’s LOCUST directed?energy progress, a $1.1B funded / $3B unfunded backlog and ~93% 2026 revenue visibility — analysts there model a fair value near $290, supporting upside vs. recent prices. Positive Sentiment: Momentum note: The Motley Fool reports AVAV “climbed 15%” recently, citing an unexpected catalyst and increased Wall Street attention — this type of momentum can attract short?term buyers. Article Title

Momentum note: The Motley Fool reports AVAV “climbed 15%” recently, citing an unexpected catalyst and increased Wall Street attention — this type of momentum can attract short?term buyers. Neutral Sentiment: New coverage: UBS initiated coverage with a “neutral” rating and a $259 price target (slightly below recent levels) — this provides more liquidity in analyst views but is unlikely to spark a major re?rating on its own. Article Title

New coverage: UBS initiated coverage with a “neutral” rating and a $259 price target (slightly below recent levels) — this provides more liquidity in analyst views but is unlikely to spark a major re?rating on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Investor access: AV’s CFO will appear at the Citizens Technology Conference (fireside chat March 2, to be webcast) — useful for incremental transparency but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Article Title

Investor access: AV’s CFO will appear at the Citizens Technology Conference (fireside chat March 2, to be webcast) — useful for incremental transparency but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate: a Yahoo piece questions whether the recent ~33% pullback already prices in risk and examines DCF upside potential — highlights disagreement among investors on fair value, which can sustain volatility. Article Title

Valuation debate: a Yahoo piece questions whether the recent ~33% pullback already prices in risk and examines DCF upside potential — highlights disagreement among investors on fair value, which can sustain volatility. Negative Sentiment: Critical take: a Seeking Alpha column titled “Shockingly Uninteresting” raises skeptical points on growth durability and excitement, which can reinforce selling pressure among more value?oriented investors. Article Title

Critical take: a Seeking Alpha column titled “Shockingly Uninteresting” raises skeptical points on growth durability and excitement, which can reinforce selling pressure among more value?oriented investors. Negative Sentiment: Noisy short?interest reports: multiple feeds flagged a “large increase” in February short interest, but the published figures appear inconsistent/erroneous (zeros/NaN). Even so, headlines about rising shorts can trigger fear/stop?loss selling and add to intraday downside.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

