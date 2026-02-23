Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 55,612 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 55,612 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $25,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $820,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 66.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $234.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.79 and its 200 day moving average is $224.67. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $250.67.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.82, for a total value of $2,197,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,608,736.62. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $1,371,395.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,486.10. This represents a 22.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,545 shares of company stock worth $5,436,928. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.