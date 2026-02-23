Escalade (ESCA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Escalade to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $57.5480 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Escalade Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ESCA opened at $14.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94. Escalade has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Escalade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Escalade in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Escalade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Insider Buying and Selling at Escalade

In other Escalade news, Director Richard Fenton Baalmann, Jr. sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $71,370.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 100,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,122. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $130,100. 28.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Escalade

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Escalade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Escalade by 439.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Escalade by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Escalade by 13.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Escalade

Escalade, Inc is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of recreational equipment and specialty products for both consumer and commercial markets. Headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, the company operates through two principal business segments: Sporting Goods and Commercial Products. The Sporting Goods segment encompasses a diverse range of products such as hockey and lacrosse goal assemblies, fitness accessories, archery and hunting gear, and table tennis equipment. The Commercial Products segment focuses on seating solutions for restaurants, hospitality venues and other public spaces under the Top Seat brand, as well as storage, display products and industrial carts.

Within Sporting Goods, Escalade markets its products under proprietary brands including Bear® Archery, Gene St.

