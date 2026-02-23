Aclarion (ACON) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Aclarion to post earnings of ($3.60) per share and revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 20, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

NASDAQ:ACON opened at $2.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. Aclarion has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $229.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACON. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aclarion in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aclarion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc in December 2021.

