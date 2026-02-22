Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its position in International Business Machines by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $257.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.23. The company has a market capitalization of $240.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $214.50 and a 1-year high of $324.90.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Argus set a $360.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.07.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

