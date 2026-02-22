Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Holdings Raised by Explore Capital Management LLC

Explore Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,370 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology comprises about 6.0% of Explore Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Explore Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $9,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3,922.2% in the third quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. HSBC started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.16.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $79.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.97. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $109.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 31.75%.The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

