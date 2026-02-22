Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.45, reports. Cogent Communications had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 208.70%. The company had revenue of $240.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Cogent Communications’ conference call:

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent’s wavelength business accelerated , with Q4 wavelength revenue of $12.1 million (up 74% YoY), a full?year 2025 total of $38.5 million (100% YoY), and an expanded service footprint to 1,096 enabled locations and 2,064 connections.

, with Q4 wavelength revenue of $12.1 million (up 74% YoY), a full?year 2025 total of $38.5 million (100% YoY), and an expanded service footprint to 1,096 enabled locations and 2,064 connections. Margins and EBITDA improved materially as management cut costs and shifted mix to higher?margin on?net products; EBITDA Classic rose to $192.8 million (vs. $122.8M in 2024) and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded sequentially to 31.9% for the quarter.

(vs. $122.8M in 2024) and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded sequentially to 31.9% for the quarter. The Sprint?acquired wireline business has sharply run off, falling from a $118M/quarter run rate at close to $43M this quarter (a 64% decline ), which has been the main drag on consolidated revenue despite growth in legacy Cogent.

), which has been the main drag on consolidated revenue despite growth in legacy Cogent. Management is pursuing deleveraging — planning a dollar?for?dollar refinance of the $750M 2027 unsecured notes with new secured notes, targeting net leverage ~4x before resuming material shareholder returns — and is actively marketing ~24 surplus data centers after an LOI fell through due to buyer financing demands.

IPv4 leasing is a growing cash contributor, with full?year 2025 IPv4 leasing revenue up 44% to $64.5 million and 15.3 million addresses leased (title to 37.8 million addresses), supporting near?term cash generation.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06. The company has a market cap of $912.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.81. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.06.

Cogent Communications Dividend Announcement

Cogent Communications News Summary

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is -1.96%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Cogent Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat consensus — Cogent reported a smaller loss (GAAP EPS of -$0.64) that was better than Street expectations, and the year?over?year EPS trend improved vs. last year, which can be a near?term positive for earnings outlook. PR Newswire: Q4 & Full Year Results

Q4 EPS beat consensus — Cogent reported a smaller loss (GAAP EPS of -$0.64) that was better than Street expectations, and the year?over?year EPS trend improved vs. last year, which can be a near?term positive for earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Unusual call?option buying — extremely high call volume suggests some traders were placing bullish bets or hedges, which can create asymmetric upside interest and intraday volatility. Article: Unusually High Options Volume

Unusual call?option buying — extremely high call volume suggests some traders were placing bullish bets or hedges, which can create asymmetric upside interest and intraday volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and call transcript available — management released the press release, slide deck and an earnings?call transcript (useful for details on guidance, churn, customers and cost actions). These provide context but are neutral until investors parse guidance and commentary. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings materials and call transcript available — management released the press release, slide deck and an earnings?call transcript (useful for details on guidance, churn, customers and cost actions). These provide context but are neutral until investors parse guidance and commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data in feeds appears inconsistent/erroneous (entries show 0 shares / NaN changes) — current short?interest figures should be treated with caution until exchanges/reporting firms correct the data. (No actionable link — data feed anomaly reported in aggregated entries.)

Short?interest data in feeds appears inconsistent/erroneous (entries show 0 shares / NaN changes) — current short?interest figures should be treated with caution until exchanges/reporting firms correct the data. (No actionable link — data feed anomaly reported in aggregated entries.) Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates and is down year?over?year — service revenue fell slightly vs. the prior quarter and was below consensus for Q4; full?year service revenue also declined vs. 2024, raising growth concerns for a company valued as a network services provider. Zacks: Q4 Loss, Revenue Lags

Revenue missed estimates and is down year?over?year — service revenue fell slightly vs. the prior quarter and was below consensus for Q4; full?year service revenue also declined vs. 2024, raising growth concerns for a company valued as a network services provider. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities?law investigations announced — at least two law firms have opened probes into whether Cogent or certain executives made misleading statements, which typically increases legal/settlement risk and investor uncertainty. GlobeNewswire: RGRD Investigation Newsfile: Johnson Fistel Notice

Multiple securities?law investigations announced — at least two law firms have opened probes into whether Cogent or certain executives made misleading statements, which typically increases legal/settlement risk and investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Headlines and heavy selling pressure — mainstream headlines characterized the drop sharply and NASDAQ trading showed a large volume spike, driving negative sentiment and momentum selling beyond fundamentals. MSN: Why Shares Are Getting Obliterated

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $81,360.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,890.78. This represents a 17.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,603,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,222 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,380,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 551.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,146,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,965,000 after buying an additional 970,367 shares in the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,272,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,177,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after acquiring an additional 547,188 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cogent Communications from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Get Our Latest Report on CCOI

About Cogent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) is a multinational Internet service provider specializing in high-speed Internet access and data transport services. The company operates one of the largest Tier 1 IP networks in the world, offering wholesale and enterprise customers reliable, low-latency connectivity. Cogent’s core services include dedicated Internet access, Ethernet transport, wavelength services, and MPLS-based IP Virtual Private Networks, all delivered over its privately owned, fiber-optic backbone.

In addition to network connectivity, Cogent provides data center colocation and managed services designed to support businesses with demanding bandwidth and redundancy requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.