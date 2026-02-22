Entergy Corporation $ETR Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,494 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Entergy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 56.9% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 150.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $104.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.78 and its 200-day moving average is $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.71.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 13.66%.The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. KeyCorp set a $102.00 target price on Entergy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Entergy from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays set a $96.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus set a $100.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

