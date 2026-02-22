Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 71,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 126,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $3,113,460.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,159.22. This represents a 71.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 148,501 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $3,711,039.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 248,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,794.09. This represents a 37.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 585,537 shares of company stock worth $14,255,864 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.610 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -950.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

