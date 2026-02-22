Tredje AP fonden Purchases 3,489 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 264.4% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $147.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.73. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $174.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 2.85%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price target on CBRE Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $192.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.