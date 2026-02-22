Tredje AP fonden Has $3.96 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Tredje AP fonden lowered its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,509 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP John Zecca sold 4,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $450,045.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,568,656.74. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $29,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,924,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,542,349.73. This represents a 13.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 604,500 shares of company stock valued at $58,440,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Argus upgraded Nasdaq to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nasdaq from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NDAQ opened at $81.87 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $101.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 21.77%.The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world’s leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

