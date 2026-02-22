82,489 Shares in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 82,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,090,000. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $314.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $350.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and brokers have raised price targets and highlighted AI/cloud upside (UBS, Canaccord), citing Gemini adoption and generative?AI capex that could add meaningful cloud revenue. UBS generative AI capex note

Analysts and brokers have raised price targets and highlighted AI/cloud upside (UBS, Canaccord), citing Gemini adoption and generative?AI capex that could add meaningful cloud revenue. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet committed to a major $15B America?India Connect initiative and announced partnerships (Zillow, Sea) that expand Gemini/Cloud into verticals — positive for long?term cloud/ads monetization and market reach. America-India Connect announcement

Alphabet committed to a major $15B America?India Connect initiative and announced partnerships (Zillow, Sea) that expand Gemini/Cloud into verticals — positive for long?term cloud/ads monetization and market reach. Positive Sentiment: Notable institutional buying from hedge funds (e.g., Appaloosa/Tepper, Altimeter, Viking) signals conviction in Alphabet’s AI/Cloud thesis and can support the stock through execution milestones. Appaloosa increases stake

Notable institutional buying from hedge funds (e.g., Appaloosa/Tepper, Altimeter, Viking) signals conviction in Alphabet’s AI/Cloud thesis and can support the stock through execution milestones. Neutral Sentiment: Product demos (Gemini AI coach, music features) and consumer launches (Pixel device with AI features) improve user engagement and positioning but are not immediate revenue drivers. Gemini demo on CNBC

Product demos (Gemini AI coach, music features) and consumer launches (Pixel device with AI features) improve user engagement and positioning but are not immediate revenue drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data for February shows anomalies (zeros/NaN) and provides no clear bearish signal at present; treat the statistic cautiously until reconciled.

Reported short?interest data for February shows anomalies (zeros/NaN) and provides no clear bearish signal at present; treat the statistic cautiously until reconciled. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: senior execs disclosed sizable sales (Sundar Pichai, John Kent Walker), which markets often view as a modest near?term negative signal despite normal tax/liquidity reasons. Pichai sale filing Walker sale filing

Insider selling: senior execs disclosed sizable sales (Sundar Pichai, John Kent Walker), which markets often view as a modest near?term negative signal despite normal tax/liquidity reasons. Negative Sentiment: Legal/IP risk: prosecutors have charged engineers in an alleged scheme to steal Google trade secrets and pass files abroad — reputational and security concerns that could invite regulatory scrutiny. Trade-secrets indictment

Legal/IP risk: prosecutors have charged engineers in an alleged scheme to steal Google trade secrets and pass files abroad — reputational and security concerns that could invite regulatory scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Execution/supply risks: DeepMind’s CEO warned that memory?chip shortages constrain agentic AI research/deployment, which could slow rollout timing or raise costs for compute?intensive initiatives. DeepMind chip shortage comments

Execution/supply risks: DeepMind’s CEO warned that memory?chip shortages constrain agentic AI research/deployment, which could slow rollout timing or raise costs for compute?intensive initiatives. Negative Sentiment: Several institutional investors disclosed trims (Pershing Square, Longview, others). Broad portfolio rebalancing can weigh on near?term sentiment even if longer?term AI momentum remains. Pershing Square trim

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.30, for a total value of $10,637,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,211,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,945,705.60. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,112,482 shares of company stock worth $119,145,289. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.90.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

