Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $91.66 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 269,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 25,360 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 3.8% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $91,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its position in Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 707,175 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $241,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7.2% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 3,883 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 45.5% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $844,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price objective (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.43.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $320.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.00 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

