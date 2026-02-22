Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 494,686 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 29,658 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $82,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 64,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting QUALCOMM this week:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $142.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.99.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Bank of America downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Daiwa Securities Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.67.

Read Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total transaction of $458,787.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,704 shares of company stock worth $7,818,708. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.