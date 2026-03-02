Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $24,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUS opened at $116.48 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

