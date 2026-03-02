Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Down 21.7% in February

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 40,085 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the January 29th total of 51,195 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,365 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,365 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CCD opened at $23.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $23.19.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,025,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 34.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 34.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ: CCD) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, CCD provides investors access to a portfolio primarily composed of convertible securities, supplemented by fixed-income and equity instruments. By blending the features of bonds and equity, the fund aims to capture upside potential in rising markets while offering downside protection in more volatile conditions.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks, and other hybrid instruments, alongside selective allocations to corporate debt, high-yield securities, common stocks, and derivative overlays.

